IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI Vs RPS Clash

RPS are at a disadvantage, having to go in without Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians have the dual aim of beating Rising Pune Supergiant, the only side they have lost to twice in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, and also ensure their advance into the final of the tournament. RPS are at a disadvantage, having to go in without Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir.

Top 5 picks for MI Vs RPS match

Rohit Sharma: The MI skipper has had a hot and cold league so would be keen to come good in the Play-offs, not to mention the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. He is a key member for both the franchise and India teams and will be looking to finding consistently good form for both.

Kieron Pollard: The return to runs of the big West Indian is something of a boost for the MI think tank as he can change matches on his own. A lean patch in the middle of IPL 10 has been overcome and Pollard will be a big threat on the small Wankhede ground.

Jasprit Bumrah: The young medium-pacer has come to terms with his skill and has been very effective indeed, especially towards the end of the innings. With RPS largely dependent on their batting, Bumrah will be a key player to strengthen MI's case.

Steve Smith: The RPS captain has to lead from the front. He does not have the best bowling attack in the business, so it will largely be his batting that would make the difference if the Pune franchise wants to make a big case against MI.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: No side is complete without MSD. He has not had a best of times in IPL 10, but his contributions have still come in, as he became only the second wicketkeeper in IPL history to claim 100 victims. He will be a vital cog for RPS.