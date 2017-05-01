IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs RCB Clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be very careful when they play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While the Bengaluru outfit is down and out, they still have enough teeth to bite any team. MI, sitting at No. 2 spot on the points table, could clamber back to No. 1 if they beat RCB. But with the latter looking for face-saving wins, that could be a big if.



Top 5 picks for MI vs RCB match

Rohit Sharma: The MI captain is coming to his own, though slowly. He is aa player who can be absolutely lethal, since he ability to convert openings into massive scores is well known. Sharma would be looking to get some good scores under his belt as the knockout stage approaches.



Nitish Rana: The young left-hander has had a brilliant IPL 10 and surely the side would be expecting more from him, since he will be key at the top of the MI batting order. The Delhi boy has made himself quite priceless to the MI cause.



Jasprit Bumrah: Young Bumrah showed his mettle while bowling the Super Over against Gujarat Lions. Staring with a no-ball and a wide, he still managed to send down a miserly over that got MI two points. He will be critical to their successes.



Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli’s IPL campaign has gone go completely off the rails way before the league is over. The RCB skipper absolutely hates to lose, but his expression off late tells us that he has run out of ideas. But anger can be quite a weapon in his hands.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has been in the thick of things for RCB and is one of the most effective spinners in IPL 10. RCB will need him to fire on all cylinders if they want to come out of IPL 10.