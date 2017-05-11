 
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI Vs KXIP Contest

Updated: 11 May 2017 15:42 IST

Mumbai Indians are through to the Play-offs while it is another must-win match for Kings XI Punjab.

Mumbai will take on Punjab at Wankhede stadium © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have the daunting assignment of beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in an away match and stay alive in their bid to make it to the Play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10.

Top 5 picks for MI Vs KXIP match

Rohit Sharma: The MI skipper will be keen to do away with any rustiness prior to the Play-offs, not to mention the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. He is a key member for both the franchise and India teams and will be looking to come good.

Kieron Pollard: The return to runs of the big West Indian is something of a boost for the MI think tank as he can change matches on his own. A lean patch in the middle of IPL 10 has been overcome and Pollard will be a big threat on the small Wankhede ground.

Jasprit Bumrah: The young medium-pacer has come to terms with his skill and has been very effective indeed, especially towards the end of the innings. With KXIP seeking to attack, Bumrah will be a key bowler.

Glenn Maxwell: The Kings XI Punjab skipper still has a job at hand, with the side still in with a shout for a Play-off spot. After the win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Big Show must stop the big guns of MI.

Axar Patel: The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder has taken time to show his talent but showed his stuff in the match with Kolkata Knight Riders. His slow bowling could be critical against the strong MI batting.

Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians are through to IPL play-off
  • Kings XI Punjab face do-or-die situation
  • If Punjab lose, they will out of the competition
