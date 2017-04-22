IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs DD Contest

Mumbai Indians (MI) return home in a great frame of mind after having destroyed Kings XI Punjab with incredible ease in what was the last Indian Premier League match at Indore. With five wins from six matches, MI have 10 more than that, they have started to points and more than that, they have started to believe that they can chase down any total. Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, are not such a happy place as they failed to challenge what was also a stiff total from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Top 5 picks for MI vs DD match

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana has become the darling of the Mumbai Indians team and fans, with one match-winning knock after the other. He was the holder of the Orange Cap as well before Brendon McCullum took it away. Rana is a definite choice.

Jos Buttler: The Englishman is rather understated and low-profile till he goes in to bat. His amazing strike rate and control on shots makes him a dangerous opponent and one to be taken seriously.

Harbhajan Singh: While the Mumbai Indians batting is rocking, the bowling is not anywhere close to being efficient. Veterans like Harbhajan Singh need to make their presence felt and cut down on the runs to be chased.

Sanju Samson: The Kerala batsman finds himself to be the top man in the DD batting, which doesn't really say much about the team's batting. Nevertheless, he has been one of the mainstays of their assault on the knockout stages.

Chris Morris: The South African has shown form with both bat and ball, but DD would love to see him in really consistent form. He has been in the scheme of things for his side and will continue to be so.

