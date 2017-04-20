IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KXIP Vs MI Clash

Kings XI Punjab are at that precarious spot of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 Points Table, where every match can be decisive in the final countdown. They have been moderate at best, with 2 wins and 3 losses and that puts them at the 5th spot in the IPL season 10 standings. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are third on the list, but that is only because of technicalities. They are in rampaging form and will take some stopping.

Top 5 picks for the KXIP vs MI game:

Glenn Maxwell: KXIP's new captain has brought new life to the side that had finished rock bottom in the last two editions of the tournament. He has been phenomenal with his strokeplay and his captaincy is also rather novel.

Hashim Amla: The South African is the epitome of calmness, which is as needed as Maxwell's frenetic style. He can be the backbone of the KXIP batting and has been in decent form in this tournament so far.

Eoin Morgan: Since the KXIP bowling isn't their strongest suit, they will need their batsmen to deliver. Especially the top-ranking imports, which include Morgan, whose experience at the helm of the England squad should be priceless in this format. He really needs to be in the thick of things for all matches.

Kieron Pollard: Mumbai Indians can never have enough of the giant West Indian. He has been key to their winning efforts in the tournament so far and his contribution has over the years made a massive impact on MI's fortunes.

Nitish Rana: The young batsman has made telling contributions to MI's run chases this year and his form has been a big reason as to why MI find themselves in a good place. He will make a impact throughout the tournament.