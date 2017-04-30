 
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KXIP vs DD Clash

Updated: 30 April 2017 12:46 IST

Kings XI Punjab would be hoping to consolidate against struggling Delhi Daredevils.

Punjab will take on Delhi on Sunday © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab did not have a happy return to Mohali, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad rather convincingly. They would be very keen to consolidate their position as the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 approaches the end of the league stage. Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, could be the spoilers to KXIP's hopes.

Top 5 picks for KXIP vs DD match

Hashim Amla: KXIP cannot afford to leave him out of the playing XI. The South African has had by far the best outing for the Punjab team and his contribution is an imperative for the side, currently at 6th position.

Eoin Morgan: Since KXIP's bowling is in tatters, they have to try and get as many runs as they can, especially from the imports. The England limited-overs captain is one of the best in the business, and though he hasn't really adjusted well, the team can only field the best and hope for the best.

Glenn Maxwell: The KXIP skipper has no option but to go out and try to hit his way out of trouble. There is very little room left for the team to wriggle out of, and the Australia has to lead from the front if they hope to stay alive.

Sanju Samson: DD are desperately short of batsmen who have contributed and Samson is absolutely their top pick when it comes to putting up a realistic total. His contribution can't be underestimated at any stage.

Pat Cummins: Ironically, DD have one of the best fast bowling attacks, in Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Chris Woakes. But their batsmen have repeatedly let them down. Cummins and the rest need to have something to bowl at.

Highlights
  • Punjab will take on Delhi on Monday
  • The match will be played in Mohali
  • Delhi are languishing at the bottom of the table
