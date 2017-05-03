 
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KKR Vs RPS Clash

Updated: 03 May 2017 12:15 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders are close to the Play-offs, but have a big hurdle in their way in the shape of Rising Pune Supergiant.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be hoping to seal off their Play-off position at the earliest, but they were not helped by the demoralizing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their rivals, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), on the other hand, are now upbeat after the sensational win over Gujarat Lions.

Top 5 picks for KKR vs RPS match

Gautam Gambhir: The KKR captain has been at the business end of his team's campaign so far and he needs to stay there. His batting has been quite the cornerstone of the Kolkata's team's wins and that needs to be continued.

Robin Uthappa: The batsman has finally found his groove and with telling effect, He has been instrumental in KKR running down big targets with no trouble, so his contribution in KKR being in the top two of the table, and later on too, will be vital.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: The Australian spearheads what is quite a formidable fast bowling attack, with the likes of Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme in the fold. Coulter-Nile, however, is the lynchpin of this attack.

Ben Stokes: The most expensive buy of IPL 10, Stokes is now beginning to make his presence felt, with his superb century against Gujarat Lions serving notice to all, including KKR. His form has added teeth to the RPS batting.

Imran Tahir: The South African leg-spinner is back in his elements after a couple of lean matches. He is beginning to look as dangerous as he normally does and that is great news for RPS. His form will be closely related to their success or failure.

Highlights
  • KKR would be hoping to seal off their Play-off position at the earliest
  • RPS are now upbeat after the sensational win over GL
  • Robin Uthappa has finally found his groove and with telling effect
