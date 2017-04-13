IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KKR vs KXIP Clash

Eden Gardens Kolkata will witness first action in the Indian Premier League Season 10 when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on a happening Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter. While KXIP have things going their way, KKR have swayed between the sublime and the ridiculous when they managed to beat Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets and then contrived to somehow lose to Mumbai Indians off the penultimate ball of their contest. But KKR have one of the most balanced sides in the tournament and if they can shake off that shock loss, they would be quite a team to face.

Top 5 picks for KKR vs KXIP match

Gautam Gambhir: KKR's no-nonsense captain is someone who can win matches with his bat alone. He was instrumental in hammering Gujarat Lions to submission in their first match, when in the company of Chris Lynn he had carved out a facile 10-wicket win. His form will be vital for KKR's fortunes.

Kuldeep Yadav: The young chinaman bowler has improved in leaps and bounds and his writs-spin could be crucial in the matches to come, especially on the home turf of Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He has been good so far, but consistency is the key.

Chris Woakes: The English fast bowler had a torrid time in the match with Mumbai Indians, but he is too good a bowler to fail too often. He has to come good, especially in the death overs, if KKR are to make any headway.

Glenn Maxwell: KXIP's new captain has brought new life to the side that had finished rock bottom in the last two editions of the tournament. He has been phenomenal with his strokeplay and his captaincy is also rather novel.

Hashim Amla: The South African is the epitome of calmness, which is as needed as Maxwell's frenetic style. He can be the backbone of the KXIP batting and has been in decent form in this tournament so far.

Injury updates and team news

KKR will be without Chris Lynn, who suffered a severe shoulder injury while fielding against Mumbai Indians. His prospects look bleak and he may well miss out on the rest of IPL 10.

KXIP have no real injury worries so far.