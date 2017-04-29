IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For GL vs MI Clash

Gujarat Lions find themselves on the fifth spot on the points table, a much happier place than the last positon, which they held for quite a while. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are just below Kolkata Knight Riders and would like to ensure that they don't go any lower than their current position.

Top 5 picks for GL vs MI match

Suresh Raina: The GL captain may not be the player he used to be, but on his day, he can decimate any bowling. Not without reason is he the top run-scorer in the IPL. His role is vital in his team's fortunes.

Aaron Finch: The Australian sure knows how to hit the ball long and hard. He is one batsman who can alter the run-rate in his team's favour in a flash. Finch's rule can never be underestimated, since he can change matches single-handedly.

Andrew Tye: The Australian spent years in IPL wilderness and the moment he played, he grabbed five wickets, including a hat-trick. He has now become a vital part of the GL attack and has shown credentials as good as any other fast bowler in IPL 10.

Kieron Pollard: The West Indian has gone off the boil a bit, but you would discount him at your peril, He, like Finch, can change matches all on his own. MI need him to find his destructive touch again, in double-quick time.

Mitchell McClenaghan: The New Zealand left-arm seamer has suddenly become a frontline option for skipper Rohit Sharma. He need to ensure that MI do not end up chasing massive totals. Or stop the opposition from getting there.