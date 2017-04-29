 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For GL vs MI Clash

Updated: 29 April 2017 09:40 IST

Gujarat Lions would dearly love to forget their poor show towards the beginning of IPL 10 and score a big win over Mumbai Indians.

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For GL vs MI Clash
Gujarat Lions will take on Mumbai Indians on Saturday © BCCI

Gujarat Lions find themselves on the fifth spot on the points table, a much happier place than the last positon, which they held for quite a while. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are just below Kolkata Knight Riders and would like to ensure that they don't go any lower than their current position.

Top 5 picks for GL vs MI match

Suresh Raina: The GL captain may not be the player he used to be, but on his day, he can decimate any bowling. Not without reason is he the top run-scorer in the IPL. His role is vital in his team's fortunes.

Aaron Finch: The Australian sure knows how to hit the ball long and hard. He is one batsman who can alter the run-rate in his team's favour in a flash. Finch's rule can never be underestimated, since he can change matches single-handedly.

Andrew Tye: The Australian spent years in IPL wilderness and the moment he played, he grabbed five wickets, including a hat-trick. He has now become a vital part of the GL attack and has shown credentials as good as any other fast bowler in IPL 10.

Kieron Pollard: The West Indian has gone off the boil a bit, but you would discount him at your peril, He, like Finch, can change matches all on his own. MI need him to find his destructive touch again, in double-quick time.

Mitchell McClenaghan: The New Zealand left-arm seamer has suddenly become a frontline option for skipper Rohit Sharma. He need to ensure that MI do not end up chasing massive totals. Or stop the opposition from getting there.

Topics : Gujarat Lions Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Mitchell John McClenaghan Kieron Adrian Pollard Andrew James Tye Aaron James Finch Suresh Kumar Raina Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gujarat face must-win situation
  • Mumbai Indians are second in the points table
  • Will Irfan Pathan play against Mumbai Indians?
Related Articles
Today's Matches, RPS Vs RCB and GL Vs MI: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Today's Matches, RPS Vs RCB and GL Vs MI: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Preview, GL vs MI: Gujarat Seek To Grab More Points Against Mumbai
IPL 2017, Preview, GL vs MI: Gujarat Seek To Grab More Points Against Mumbai
IPL 2017: 2-3 Players Can't Deliver Every Time, Says Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore Head For Exit
IPL 2017: 2-3 Players Can't Deliver Every Time, Says Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore Head For Exit
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.