IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For GL Vs KXIP Clash

Gujarat Lions ultimately managed their second win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, when they put one past Kolkata Knight Riders. They will be hoping to make that one a stepping stone for further successes since they still are at the bottom of the pile. Kings XI Punjab, who are two rungs above, are ahead just by run-rate, need to consolidate as well.

Top 5 picks for the GL vs KXIP match:

Suresh Raina: The GL skipper has rediscovered his touch, as was seen in the match with KKR, and is back to being the top run-getter in IPL. But he still needs to get more wins and drag his team off the bottom of the table. His contribution will be vital.

Brendon McCullum: The veteran New Zealander will, along with Aaron Finch, be absolutely vital if GL have to get anywhere in IPL 10. He has been showing consistent form but somehow the team efforts have not been enough.

Basil Thampi: The GL bowling has been the source of constant worry, but this young Indian fast bowler has gradually been showing that he has what it takes to succeed at the top level. He may well make a big difference to GL's efforts here onwards.

Glenn Maxwell: KXIP's new captain has the ability to turn any match with his bat alone, but has not been able to deliver consistently. He needs to find that winning touch again quickly if he doesn't want his side to end up at the bottom like the last two years.

Hashim Amla: The South African is the epitome of calmness, which is as needed as Maxwell's frenetic style. He can be the backbone of the KXIP batting and his fine century against Mumbai Indians was excellent news for KXIP.