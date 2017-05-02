IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs SRH Clash

Delhi Daredevils have a near-impossible job at hand, that of winning all their remaining games and hoping for a few miracles elsewhere if they can even contemplate further participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10. Sunrisers Hyderabad however are almost into the Play-offs.

Top 5 picks for DD vs SRH match

Sanju Samson: DD are desperately short of batsmen who have contributed and Samson is absolutely their top pick when it comes to putting up a realistic total. His contribution can't be underestimated at any stage.

Chris Morris: The South African has to fire for DD. He has the ability to turn matches with his bat and is more than competitive with his bowling. That would be absolutely vital for the side that he comes good.

Pat Cummins: Ironically, DD have one of the best fast bowling attacks, in Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Chris Woakes. But their batsmen have repeatedly let them down. Cummins and the rest need to have something to bowl at.

David Warner: The SRH captain has led from the front, and how! His sensational century against Kolkata Knight Riders was dream stuff and suddenly Hyderabad are once again looking like champions.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar: The Purple Cap holder has improved with every match. It is almost inevitable that he will get a wicket every time he bowls, so every opposition is a quite hesitant about how they deal with him. He is a match-winner.