 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs SRH Clash

Updated: 02 May 2017 12:33 IST

Delhi Daredevils are one step away from disaster, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are eyeing the knockout stage.

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs SRH Clash
David Warner has led from the front, and how. © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils have a near-impossible job at hand, that of winning all their remaining games and hoping for a few miracles elsewhere if they can even contemplate further participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10. Sunrisers Hyderabad however are almost into the Play-offs.

Top 5 picks for DD vs SRH match

Sanju Samson: DD are desperately short of batsmen who have contributed and Samson is absolutely their top pick when it comes to putting up a realistic total. His contribution can't be underestimated at any stage.

Chris Morris: The South African has to fire for DD. He has the ability to turn matches with his bat and is more than competitive with his bowling. That would be absolutely vital for the side that he comes good.

Pat Cummins: Ironically, DD have one of the best fast bowling attacks, in Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Chris Woakes. But their batsmen have repeatedly let them down. Cummins and the rest need to have something to bowl at.

David Warner: The SRH captain has led from the front, and how! His sensational century against Kolkata Knight Riders was dream stuff and suddenly Hyderabad are once again looking like champions.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar: The Purple Cap holder has improved with every match. It is almost inevitable that he will get a wicket every time he bowls, so every opposition is a quite hesitant about how they deal with him. He is a match-winner.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Daredevils Sanju Samson Christopher Henry Morris David Andrew Warner Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Cricket Indian Premier League 2017
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • DD are desperately short of batsmen who have contributed
  • DD have one of the best fast bowling attacks
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar has improved with every match
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Preview DD Vs SRH: Delhi Face Daunting Challenge In The Shape Of Hyderabad
IPL 2017, Preview DD Vs SRH: Delhi Face Daunting Challenge In The Shape Of Hyderabad
IPL 2017, Today's Match, DD Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Today's Match, DD Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh Plays Peacemaker as Angry Robin Uthappa 'Clashes' With Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowler
IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh Plays Peacemaker as Angry Robin Uthappa 'Clashes' With Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowler
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.