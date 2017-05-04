 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs GL Clash

Updated: 04 May 2017 12:22 IST

Delhi Daredevils would be keen to add to their points tally against Gujarat Lions.

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs GL Clash
On his day, Suresh Raina can demolish any bowling attack. © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils have recovered somewhat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad which ended their poor run. However, they still need to win everything that comes their way if they want to even hope to make it past the league stage. That effort begins against Gujarat Lions, who are second from last on the table.

Top 5 picks for DD vs GL match

Sanju Samson: The young Kerala batsman has been the mainstay for DD's efforts in IPL 10. He has been good in patches and his team would be hoping that he can deliver consistently so that they can make a serious attempt at clambering back to the top half of the table.

Chris Morris: The South African is priceless in terms of his contribution with bat and ball, so it is essential that he scores runs at a rapid rate and also picks up crucial wickets. He will also be unhappy about his inconsistency and would like to make amends.

Pat Cummins: DD have arguably the best fast bowling line-up in IPL 10 along with KKR. Cummins, in the company of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Shami and they should all fire in unsion for the team's cause.

Suresh Raina: The GL captain may not be the player he used to be, but on his day, he can decimate any bowling. Not without reason is he the top run-scorer in the IPL. But he has not been able to rally his team so far and would be looking for wins to restore pride if nothing else.

Basil Thampi: The young Kerala fast bowler is one of the revelations of IPL 10. He was largely instrumental in ensuring that GL managed to keep themselves alive when the chips were down and now they will be hoping against hope that the youngster delivers for them in the rest of the games.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Gujarat Lions Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Sanju Samson Basil Thampi Patrick James Cummins Christopher Henry Morris Suresh Kumar Raina
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sanju Samson has been the mainstay for DD's efforts in IPL 10
  • DD have arguably the best fast bowling line-up in IPL 10
  • Basil Thampi is one of the revelations of IPL 10
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Today's Match, DD Vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Today's Match, DD Vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Preview, DD vs GL: Delhi Seek More Points Against Cornered Gujarat
IPL 2017, Preview, DD vs GL: Delhi Seek More Points Against Cornered Gujarat
IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Reasons Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's Loss to Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Reasons Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's Loss to Delhi Daredevils
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.