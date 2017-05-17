IPL Fantasy League 2017, Eliminator: Top 5 Picks For SRH Vs KKR Clash

Warner is holding the Orange Cap and would be hoping to score big runs in the Eliminator.

Warner is holding the Orange Cap and would be hoping to score big runs in the Eliminator. © BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be banking on their momentum to get past Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the knockout match that will decide which side advances to the Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians. KKR have lost a lot of steam off late and would be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Top 5 picks for the SRH Vs KKR match

David Warner: The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper has led from the front and has been key in the manner in which the team has seen success off late. The Australian is holding the Orange Cap and would be hoping to score big runs to ensure that he can send his side into the Qualifier 2.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The medium-pacer has been in the forefront of the SRH pace bowling and not for good reason is he the holder of the Purple Cap. His effectiveness in the crucial overs has been important for his side.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan leg-spinner seems to have gone off the boil a bit, but there is no doubting his place in the SRH bowling. Both Warner and the bowler himself would be hoping that things work out for him.

Gautam Gambhir: The KKR captain has lost momentum as a batsman and is also running into a wall in terms of tactics. But he has it in him to rally his troops and get them back to winning ways. He would be hoping for a good win over SRH.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: KKR possess one of the best bowling attacks in IPL 10, and the Australian would be keen to make his own presence felt against the formidable SRH batting. His contribution will be critical.