England left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills made a sensational entry into the IPL 2017 as he was claimed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs. 12 crore. Beginning at a base price of just Rs. 50 lakh, the Englishman was in for some really stiff bidding as Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab began the fireworks, with RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) adding fuel to the fire.

The heat kept rising as RCB and KKR were at each others' throats before the bidding halted for a while at 11 crore before it went up again to 11.5 crore and then up to 12 crore, where RCB were unmatched.

Mills is quite the sensation since his international exposure is limited to just four T20 Internationals for England. Making his debut against Sri Lanka in July 2016, Mills last played for England in the third T20 International against India at Bengaluru on February 1.

The 24-year-old Yorkshireman has played for various franchises in the Big Bash League, the Bangladesh Premier League and also the Pakistan Super League.

This will be his first outing in the Indian Premier League.