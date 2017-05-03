IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Reasons Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's Loss to Delhi Daredevils

Star batsman Yurvaj Singh said leaking too many runs early on in the match and the absence of veteran pacer Ashish Nehra were the main reasons behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's defeat against Delhi Daredevils on Tuesday in the Indian Premier League.

Daredevils' batsmen fired in unison to chase down a challenging 186-run target with five balls to spare. They kept losing wickets but the required run rate was always under control thanks to brisk scoring by young batsmen of the home team.

"I think we gave a lot of runs in the first six overs. The dropped catch (of Karun Nair) was crucial. If we could have taken early wickets, would have been key. It wasn't a great start by our bowlers and we did not pick wickets in the middle. All of their guys got 30-40 runs," Yuvraj said.

"We have been relying a lot on Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Rashid (Khan). When Ashish (Nehra) is fully fit, it will make our bowling line up a lot more stronger. Mohammed Siraj is a young guy while it has been a huge learning curve for Siddharth Kaul. Both have been bowling well," he said.

The left-hander had earlier helped his side rake up a big total with his 70-run knock.

"It was important for me to get some runs. In the last three to four innings, I did not get enough time in the middle. When we were batting in the first innings, it was a bit tough as the ball was gripping. So, I thought of playing till the last and went for the big shots after the 16th over," Yuvraj said.

"I was lucky, I got dropped. I could cash in on it in the later overs," said Yuvraj, whose catch was grassed by Sanju Samson when he was on 29.

