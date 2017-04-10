IPL 2017: Will Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Play vs KXIP? Watch Shane Watson's Response

The question on every RCB fan's lips is, when will Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers return to the Royal Challengers Bangalore fold. Well, if stand-in skipper Shane Watson's mischievous response is to be believed, any time now. Talking to Sanjay Manjrekar after the match with Delhi Daredevils at Bengaluru on Saturday, which RCB won, Watson was asked the usual question. "What's the news on the fitness of your star players?" Manjrekar asked after the match. "They are back in the next game," said Watson, but his expression gave him away.

Manjrekar exclaimed that was good news, and even as the Bengaluru crowd exploded in joy, the commentator asked Watson if the source of the option was authentic.

"No," guffawed Watson. That was that.

Kohli had injured his right shoulder during the third Test with Australia in Ranchi and had to sit out of the series-deciding fourth at Dharamsala.

His injury is serious enough to keep him out of the IPL so far, as also De Villiers, who strained his back during the South African domestic season.

Both of them have been with the team but obviously the team of physios do not think they should be fielded straightaway. With a long tournament ahead, RCB are taking it easy on that front.