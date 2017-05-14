IPL 2017: Umpiring Blunder Leaves Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Players in Utter Disbelief

Rohit Sharma and Mumbai players could not believe the umpire's decision.

Rohit Sharma and Mumbai players could not believe the umpire's decision. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday suffered a defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last round Indian Premier League match. Chasing 174 to win, KKR were restricted to 164-8 by Mumbai Indians, who dished out a disciplined bowling effort at Eden Gardens here. This was the sixth loss for KKR in the tournament. They are now placed third place with 16 points.

Manish Pandey (33) was the top-scorer for KKR. The right-hander, however, enjoyed a slice of luck when batting on 22. Pandey nicked a Mitchell Johnson delivery to Mumbai wicketkeeper Ambati Rayudu, who appealed with tremendous confidence.

The close-in fielders, including skipper Rohit Sharma, joined the chorus as they expected umpire S Ravi to raise his finger.

The umpire, however, was unmoved leaving Rohit shocked.

Replays confirmed that Rohit and co were indeed right and Pandey had nicked the ball to the keeper.

Fortunatley for Rohit and the Mumbai fans, Pandey failed to make use of his second life and added just 11 more runs.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians tested their bench strength with much aplomb as Ambati Rayudu and Saurabh Tiwary slammed half- centuries to lift them to 173-5.

Making his debut for Mumbai Indians, Tiwary seized the opportunity with a glittering 43-ball 52 (9x4) while Rayudu who made a comeback after more than a month was Mumbai's top- scorer with a spectacular 63 from 37 balls (6x4, 3x6).

For KKR, Trent Boult (2/30) took two wickets, while Ankit Rajpoot (1/14) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/25) took one wicket each after skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and elected to bowl in the match which was delayed due to rain and thunderstorm.

(With inputs from PTI)