 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Watch Yuvraj Singh And Other SRH Boys Dancing To The Beat

Updated: 06 April 2017 23:29 IST

SRH had scored 207 for 4 off their 20 overs in their effort against RCB, thanks to the rapier-like bat of Yuvraj Singh, who decimated the RCB bowling a classic 62 off just 27 balls, with seven boundaries and three sixes.

IPL 2017: Watch Yuvraj Singh And Other SRH Boys Dancing To The Beat
Yuvraj Singh is never too hesitant about shaking a leg. © Instagram

Sunrisers Hyderabad's win over Royal Challenger Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 10 obviously had the SRH boys all hyped up. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, who made a telling contribution in the match was seen in exuberant mood in along with Shikhar Dhawan and Ashish Nehra, as seen in a video posted on Instagram by Dhawan.

 

Naach Basanti Naach, Jab TAk Tere Paer Chalengey Tab Tak Inki Saansein#gabbar ????????

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

The Delhi batsman quoted the famous "Naach Basanti Naach, Jab TAk Tere Paer Chalengey Tab Tak Inki Saansein#gabbar" dialogue from Sholay as they three of them were seen being taken through the steps by a man and a girl who looked like choreographers or part of a group.

Yuvraj is never too hesitant about shaking a leg and he looked the most comfortable as he went through the steps with minimum fuss. Dhawan and Nehra, on the other hand, seemed to have just left feet apart from being left-handed and struggled quite a bit.

The steps looked like something that may end up in an ad film somewhere and seems to have been executed after the team's match with RCB.

SRH had scored 207 for 4 off their 20 overs in their effort against RCB, thanks to the rapier-like bat of Yuvraj Singh, who decimated the RCB bowling a classic 62 off just 27 balls, with seven boundaries and three sixes.

They then took care of business with Nehra chipping in with timely wickets as the defending champions made short work of RCB, who were sorely missing Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Yuvraj Singh Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh was in top form vs RCB in the IPL opener
  • Yuvraj was awarded the man of the match for his quick fifty
  • SRH beat RCB in Match 1 of the Indian Premier League
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Got To See Yuvraj Singh Of Old, Says David Warner
IPL 2017: Got To See Yuvraj Singh Of Old, Says David Warner
IPL 2017, SRH vs RCB: Yuvraj Singh's Brutal Knock Leaves Fans In Awe
IPL 2017, SRH vs RCB: Yuvraj Singh's Brutal Knock Leaves Fans In Awe
IPL 2017: Team Profile, Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2017: Team Profile, Sunrisers Hyderabad
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.