IPL 2017: Watch Yuvraj Singh And Other SRH Boys Dancing To The Beat

Sunrisers Hyderabad's win over Royal Challenger Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 10 obviously had the SRH boys all hyped up. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, who made a telling contribution in the match was seen in exuberant mood in along with Shikhar Dhawan and Ashish Nehra, as seen in a video posted on Instagram by Dhawan.

Naach Basanti Naach, Jab TAk Tere Paer Chalengey Tab Tak Inki Saansein#gabbar ???????? A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

The Delhi batsman quoted the famous "Naach Basanti Naach, Jab TAk Tere Paer Chalengey Tab Tak Inki Saansein#gabbar" dialogue from Sholay as they three of them were seen being taken through the steps by a man and a girl who looked like choreographers or part of a group.

Yuvraj is never too hesitant about shaking a leg and he looked the most comfortable as he went through the steps with minimum fuss. Dhawan and Nehra, on the other hand, seemed to have just left feet apart from being left-handed and struggled quite a bit.

The steps looked like something that may end up in an ad film somewhere and seems to have been executed after the team's match with RCB.

SRH had scored 207 for 4 off their 20 overs in their effort against RCB, thanks to the rapier-like bat of Yuvraj Singh, who decimated the RCB bowling a classic 62 off just 27 balls, with seven boundaries and three sixes.

They then took care of business with Nehra chipping in with timely wickets as the defending champions made short work of RCB, who were sorely missing Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.