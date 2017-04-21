IPL 2017: Watch How Nitish Rana's Success Goes From Cakewalk To Cake Smash

Mumbai Indians (MI) are understandably in a great frame of mind, with wins coming thick and fast in IPL 2017. But their victory over Kings XI Punjab in Indore on Thursday was really something, given that they chased down nearly 200 runs without a hiccup. MI’s favourite player now is young Nitish Rana, whose sensational knock last night made the formidable KXIP total a cakewalk for MI. Rana now has 255 runs from six innings and is on top of the batting list, ahead of the likes of David Warner and Hashim Amla.

But after the win came the celebration, and here the batsman could not escape the bowlers – his own bowlers. Namely, Harbhajan Singh and Hardik Pandya.

A video on the Mumbai Indians twitter handle shows Rana politely trying to cut a cake set up for the team after the win over KXIP in Indore. But in comes Harbhajan and

the young Delhi batsman is blinded in sludge of chocolate cake, much to the delight of the rest of the squad.

As if that was not enough, there is another video, which shows Hardik in action, spraying a ducking Rana with what one hopes was champagne.

Mumbai Indians are now on top of the IPL 2017 Points Table, with 10 points from five wins out of the six matches played. They are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders.