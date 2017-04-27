 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Watch How Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary Got Involved In A Verbal Spat During RPS-KKR Match

Updated: 27 April 2017 17:53 IST

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir and Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary got into a verbal spat during the RPS-KKR match in Pune.

IPL 2017: Watch How Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary Got Involved In A Verbal Spat During RPS-KKR Match
Manoj Tiwary and Gautam Gambhir once again got involved in a verbal spat © AFP

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir and Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary do not share the best of relationships on and off the field. During the match between Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Pune, Tiwary once again got into a verbal spat with the KKR skipper. The incident happened during the 15th over of the match when Gambhir was seen giving it back to Tiwari in his usual manner.

This is not the first time that Tiwary and Gambhir got into a verbal spat with each other. Earlier, in 2015, they nearly came to exchanging blows during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Bengal played at Feroz Shah Kotla. In fact, in an unprecedented ugly gesture, Gambhir even pushed umpire Srinath, who was trying to get him out of the way to hit Tiwari.

Touching umpire is a grave offence in cricket, which could invite a ban. The incident happened when Bengal batsman Partha Sarathi Bhattacharjee got out of Manan Sharma's bowling and Tiwary came in to bat wearing a cap.

Tiwary first took guard and was about to take strike. But he stopped the bowler and signalled at the dressing room to bring his helmet as a pacer was operating from the other end.

Delhi players felt that it was a deliberate time wasting tactic. Sharma ticked off Tiwary who responded in the same vein.

All of a sudden, Gambhir, at first slip, got into the action and started abusing the Bengal skipper, who then retaliated.

According to PTI, all hell broke loose as Gambhir reportedly said: "Shaam ko mil tujhe maroonga (Meet me in the evening, I will hit you). Tiwary retorted, saying: "Shaam kya abhi bahar chal (Why wait till evening, let's go out and settle it now").

Umpire Srinath then sprinted in from bowler's end.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir Manoj Tiwary Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gautam Gambhir is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Manoj Tiwary plays for Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017
  • Both have a history of getting into verbal spats
Related Articles
IPL 2017, KKR Vs DD and KXIP Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, KKR Vs DD and KXIP Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs DD: Upbeat Kolkata Look Forward To Sail Past Delhi Again
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs DD: Upbeat Kolkata Look Forward To Sail Past Delhi Again
IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Says Kolkata Knight Riders Confident of Chasing Any Target
IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Says Kolkata Knight Riders Confident of Chasing Any Target
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.