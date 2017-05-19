 
IPL 2017: Washington Sundar - RPS Youngster Has A Cool Name And A Hot Game

Updated: 19 May 2017 13:32 IST

Washington Sundar has now become quite the name in IPL 10, thanks to his bowling.

IPL 2017: Washington Sundar - RPS Youngster Has A Cool Name And A Hot Game
Washington Sundar has made waves for Rising Pune Supergiant. © BCCI

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) off-spinner Washington Sundar has suddenly become famous. His rather unique name was not getting much attention before this, but once he started sending down telling spells of bowling for RPS, everyone started taking notice. The 17-year-old Tamil Nadu cricketer helped Pune enter the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 with his brilliant bowling performance against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 1 and became an overnight sensation.
Sundar claimed three wickets in the crucial clash to ensure his team claimed a final berth, where they will face the winner of Qualifier 2 between MI and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Apart from his match-winning performance, if the Chennai-born created a buzz, that is due to his unusual name.

Washington's father, M. Sundar, ended the curiosity among fans and told the story behind his son's unusual name.

"I am a Hindu and come from a very humble family. Two streets away from my home in Triplicane lived an ex-army man called P.D. Washington. Washington was extremely fond of cricket and would come to watch us play at the Marina ground. He took a liking for my game," Washington's father was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

"I was poor and he would buy uniform for me, pay my school fee, get me books, take me to the ground in his cycle and constantly encourage me," M. Sundar said.

The bonding was strong between Sundar and P.D Washington and due to this, he decided to name his first child after his benefactor.

He also said if he had another son he would have called him 'Washington Jr'.

After P.D. Washington passed away in 1999, M. Sundar was blessed with a baby boy and he named him 'Washington'.

"My wife had a difficult delivery. But the baby survived. As per the Hindu custom, I whispered a God's name, 'Srinivasan' in his ear. But I decided to name him Washington in memory of the man who had done so much for me," the proud father told the newspaper.

