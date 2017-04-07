 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At Former Teammate Gautam Gambhir

Updated: 07 April 2017 13:09 IST

Virender Sehwag played a key role in roping Ishant Sharma into Kings XI Punjab and then defended his former Delhi teammate by taking on Gautam Gambhir.

IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Takes A Dig At Former Teammate Gautam Gambhir
Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir formed one of the greatest opening partnerships for India. © AFP

They were teammates in Delhi, teammates in the Indian national team and also teammates for a brief time in the IPL. However, trouble seems to be brewing between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, and shots have been fired by the former India openers over another Delhi teammate Ishant Sharma. IPL 10 has just begun and it has not taken long for some friends to turn enemies. Ishant had gone unsold during the IPL 2017 auction to which Gambhir later remarked that the pacer's base price of Rs.2 was "too high". Sehwag, coach of Kings XI Punjab, took up Ishant's cause by taking a jibe at his former opening partner.

"Nobody will pay Rs. 2 crore for 4 overs. I am surprised to see Ishant's base price. I think it was too high." Gambhir had said on Sony Six, during the IPL 2017 auction.

Sehwag played a key role in roping outcast Ishant into the Kings XI fold to bolster his team's bowling attack. He came out in defence of his former Delhi teammate by taking on Gambhir.

Asked about Gambhir's statement during the Kings XI Punjab's jersey launch, Sehwag responded, "Tell me one thing, who pays your Rs 12 crore for playing 60 balls then?"

Kolkata had shelled out a mind-boggling sum of close to 12 crore for the services of Gambhir in 2011. While Sehwag took that price for his jibe at Gambhir, Kolkata certainly got a sweet deal because not only did they get one of the best openers at the time but also a fearsome leader.

While Punjab have languished at the bottom half for much of the entirety of IPL, Gambhir has led KKR to IPL titles, and the faith and money that KKR have put on him, has certainly been justified.

It will be interesting to see how the two legends greet each other or if they do at all, during the KKR vs KXIP first meeting of the season on April 13 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab India Virender Sehwag Gautam Gambhir Ishant Sharma Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sehwag aims thinly-veiled dig at Gambhir over Ishant remark
  • Gambhir had said that Ishant's base was 'too high' in IPL auction
  • Ishant went unsold in IPL auction but was later roped in by Punjab
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Sachin Tendulkar Amazed That Tournament Completed 10 Years
IPL 2017: Sachin Tendulkar Amazed That Tournament Completed 10 Years
Sachin Tendulkar Seeks Caption For Picture With Virender Sehwag
Sachin Tendulkar Seeks Caption For Picture With Virender Sehwag
IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Welcomes Ishant Sharma To Kings XI Punjab With Hilarious Message
IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Welcomes Ishant Sharma To Kings XI Punjab With Hilarious Message
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.