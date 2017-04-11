IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Drops Hints That He May Play vs Mumbai Indians on April 14

Virat Kohli might be fit to play the match against Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli might be fit to play the match against Mumbai Indians © AFP

Virat Kohli does not take being sidelined too well, especially when his side is not performing as per his desires. The Royal Challenger Bangalore captain, who has been out of IPL 10 so far due to the shoulder injury he picked up during the Test series against Australia, is champing on the bits to get back and lead his side out of the predicament they find themselves in now. He dropped heavy hints in an Instagram post that he may return to action against Mumbai Indians on April 14.

Kohli posted a video of his gym session on his Instagram account where he is seen lifting weights.

"Can't wait to get back onto the field. Almost there now. 14th April," he says in his post.

Can't wait to get back onto the field. Almost there now . 14th April A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

RCB are not doing too well in the absence of the charismatic captain. They have gone down to losses to both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab and have beaten Delhi Daredevils.

RCB were without AB de Villiers too in the first two matches, as he also down with a back strain. He returned against KXIP on Monday but the rest of the batting collapsed, leading to a loss.

Stand-in captain Shane Watson has not been to successful so far.

Kohli had earlier said that he would not return to action till he was 120 per cent fit.

His injury and not playing the last Test versus Australia at Dharamsala had led to Gujarat Lions' Australian coach Brad Hodge to suggest that he was saving himself for the IPL, a comment he later apologized for.

(With PTI inputs)