IPL 2017, Today's Matches, RCB vs MI And GL vs RPS: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Royal Challengers Bangalore will seek to return to winning ways vs Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will seek to return to winning ways vs Mumbai Indians. © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore will breathe a sigh of relief when they play Mumbai Indians at their home ground in today's match. Having lost their two matches out of the three played, it will be difficult for RCB to get back on their winning track. Mumbai Indians on the other hand have gained their momentum as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad consecutively.

When will RCB vs MI IPL 2017 match be played?

The RCB vs MI match will be played on April 14.

Where will RCB vs MI IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RCB vs MI match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bangalore.

How do I watch the RCB vs MI IPL 2017 match live?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of RCB vs MI IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will start at 4 PM IST.

Where can you follow the RCB vs MI IPL 2017 match online?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Gujarat Lions who have lost their first two matches will have something to cheer on as Ravindra Jadeja comes back into the playing XI to give a help his team get back on winning track. Whereas, Pune who are struggling to get a win over the line will likely have skipper Steve Smith return back to the squad.

When will GL vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 GL vs RPS encounter will be played on April 14.

Where will GL vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 GL vs RPS match will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

How do I watch the GL vs RPS IPL match live?

The GL vs RPS match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of GL vs RPS IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the GL vs RPS IPL 2017 match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the GL vs RPS IPL 2017 match online?

The GL vs RPS IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.