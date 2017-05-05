 
IPL 2017, Today's Match, RCB Vs KXIP: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 05 May 2017 12:17 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore would be very keen to win something when they meet Kings XI Punjab.

RCB will take on KXIP on Friday © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have nothing barring pride to play for when they meet Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). However, the Punjab team would be desperate to get some points and clamber into the top half of the table after today's match.

When will RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The RCB vs KXIP match will be played on May 5.

Where will RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RCB vs KXIP match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match live?

The RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match online?

The RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Highlights
  • RCB are languishing at the bottom of the points table
  • Kings XI Punjab have four wins in nine matches
  • They are 5th in the points table
