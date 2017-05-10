 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Today's Match, GL Vs DD: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 10 May 2017 12:42 IST

Both Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils are out of the running as they fight for pride.

IPL 2017, Today's Match, GL Vs DD: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions meet Delhi Daredevils in a prestige match. © BCCI

Gujarat Lions host Delhi Daredevils in today's match as the two ousted sides make a bid to stave off the ignominy of finishing llast on the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 points table.

When will GL vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The GL vs DD match will be played on May 10.

Where will GL vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 GL vs DD match will be played at the Greeen Park, Kanpur.

How do I watch the GL vs DD IPL 2017 match live?

The GL vs DD IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of GL vs DD IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the GL vs DD IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the GL vs DD IPL 2017 match online?

The GL vs DD IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Topics : Suresh Kumar Raina Zaheer Khan Indian Premier League 2017 Gujarat Lions Delhi Daredevils Green Park, Kanpur Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For GL Vs DD Contest
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For GL Vs DD Contest
IPL 2017, Preview, GL Vs DD: Gujarat, Delhi Play For Pride As Points Become Irrelevant
IPL 2017, Preview, GL Vs DD: Gujarat, Delhi Play For Pride As Points Become Irrelevant
IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell Left Devastated By Kings XI Punjab's Loss To Gujarat Lions
IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell Left Devastated By Kings XI Punjab's Loss To Gujarat Lions
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.