IPL 2017, Today's Match, GL Vs DD: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Gujarat Lions host Delhi Daredevils in today's match as the two ousted sides make a bid to stave off the ignominy of finishing llast on the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 points table.

When will GL vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The GL vs DD match will be played on May 10.

Where will GL vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 GL vs DD match will be played at the Greeen Park, Kanpur.

How do I watch the GL vs DD IPL 2017 match live?

The GL vs DD IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of GL vs DD IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the GL vs DD IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the GL vs DD IPL 2017 match online?

The GL vs DD IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com