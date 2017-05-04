IPL 2017, Today's Match, DD Vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

The DD vs GL match will be played on May 4

The DD vs GL match will be played on May 4 © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils (DD) are feeling a lot better after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but they are still not out of the woods. They would dearly love to claim two points in today's match with second-last placed Gujarat Lions, who are virtually out of the running.

When will DD vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The DD vs GL match will be played on May 4.

Where will DD vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 DD vs GL match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi.

How do I watch the DD vs GL IPL 2017 match live?

The DD vs GL IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of DD vs GL IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the DD vs GL IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the DD vs GL IPL 2017 match online?

The DD vs GL IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com