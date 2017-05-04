 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Today's Match, DD Vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 04 May 2017 12:36 IST

Delhi Daredevils will be keen to add more points when they meet beleaguered Gujarat Lions.

IPL 2017, Today's Match, DD Vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
The DD vs GL match will be played on May 4 © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils (DD) are feeling a lot better after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but they are still not out of the woods. They would dearly love to claim two points in today's match with second-last placed Gujarat Lions, who are virtually out of the running.

When will DD vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The DD vs GL match will be played on May 4.

Where will DD vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 DD vs GL match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi.

How do I watch the DD vs GL IPL 2017 match live?

The DD vs GL IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of DD vs GL IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the DD vs GL IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the DD vs GL IPL 2017 match online?

The DD vs GL IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The IPL 2017 DD vs GL match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla
  • The live broadcast of the DD vs GL IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST
  • Delhi are feeling a lot better after their win over Kolkata
Related Articles
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs GL Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs GL Clash
IPL 2017, Preview, DD vs GL: Delhi Seek More Points Against Cornered Gujarat
IPL 2017, Preview, DD vs GL: Delhi Seek More Points Against Cornered Gujarat
IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Reasons Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's Loss to Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Reasons Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's Loss to Delhi Daredevils
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.