IPL 2017
Cricket

IPL 2017: This Is How Virat Kohli Recovered From The Loss Against Mumbai Indians

Updated: 16 April 2017 10:41 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is feeling the pain of being away from match practice for so long.

Virat Kohli's return to Indian Premier League (IPL) action was sort of a mixed blessing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). For one, they saw the captain back in action, and with vengeance! Kohli clattered a classic half-century against Mumbai Indians at their home turf of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. But his charisma and drive were not quite enough to win it for RCB as Mumbai Indians (MI) had just too many guns firing for them, not the least Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers.

But returning to action has a flip side and Kohli is no different from any other athlete when it comes to the muscles tensing up after long days of non-use.

So the RCB skipper was taking it easy, the days after the match, and posted a picture on Instagram on how he would recover from the match with Mumbai Indians and prepare for the next match, on Sunday evening.

"An off day and watching the ipl games is always a good feeling. Recovering from soreness of playing after a month," Kohli's Instagram post read.

Kohli and the rest of the RCB side would definitely be thinking they had won it, when West Indian leg-spinner Samuel Badree claimed a hat-trick, including MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

But then Pollard, followed by the Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik, took the match away.

RCB now take on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in their next game, also in Bengaluru, on Sunday. The Pune side will be keen to get back to winning ways, so RCB will need Kohli and the rest of the team in fine fettle.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Kohli missed the first couple of matches for RCB due to injury
  • Kohli clattered a classic half-century against Mumbai Indians


