IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Team Profile, Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 03 April 2017 17:26 IST

Delhi Daredevils begin their IPL 2017 campaign against last year's runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 8 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Delhi Daredevils finished sixth in Indian Premier League 2016 standings. © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils (DD) haven't had the most auspicious of beginnings to their IPL 2017 campaign. Even before the start of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League, the Delhi team were dealt a double blow with their two star South African imports -- Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy - ruled out of the Twenty20 tournament. Duminy had cited personal reasons for pulling out while De Kock has a fractured finger sustained at Wellington during the Test series between South Africa and New Zealand. But the Zaheer Khan-led outfit arguably has a bunch of most promising Indian youngsters in their team and will need them to step up to the plate if they are to better their last season's performance.

Delhi will be banking on experienced international all-rounders like Corey Anderson of New Zealand and Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews to fill the void left by Duminy's absence but to find a replacement for De Kock would be much harder.

De Kock, 24, has been a key part of the Delhi outfit after joining them in 2014. He was Daredevils' top scorer during the last season of the IPL.

However, the Rahul Dravid-coached team has a strong Indian core group of batsmen like Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant to rely on and surely a lot will be expected of them this season.

Daredevils were in contention last season for a top four berth till the last match where Royal Challengers Bangalore outplayed them and finally finished sixth in the table in IPL 2016.

Delhi Daredevils Complete Squad: Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed, Pratyush Singh.

Highlights
  • Delhi Daredevils will miss out on De Kock, Duminy
  • Zaheer Khan will lead Delhi in Indian Premier League 2017
  • Delhi Daredevils finished sixth in the IPL 2016 standings
