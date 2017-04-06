 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad Start Off With Easy Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore

Updated: 06 April 2017 00:08 IST

Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan's 2/36 added to fine batting by Yuvraj Singh and Moises Henriques to script the win.

IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad Start Off With Easy Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad started their IPL 2017 campaign on a high on Wednesday. © AFP

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) got off to the best possible start to Season 10 of the Indian Premier League with a convincing 35-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The home side rode on superb half-centuries from Yuvraj Singh (62) and Moises Henriques (52) and a fine bowling display led by IPL debutant Rashid Khan (2/36) of Afghanistan to post full points.

Chasing SRH's 207/4 off 20 overs, RCB, without captain Virat Kohli and the attacking AB de Villiers, ended at 172 off 19.4 overs.

Rashid Khan would have settled for this sort of a debut any time. The Afghan leg-spinner was quite effective with his mixture of leg-breaks and googlies, taking care of stand-in opener Mandeep Singh and then picking up the important wicket of Australian Travis Head.

RCB's problem was that the batsmen who got it did not stick around long enough to create those partnerships that were absolutely essential to haul in the challenging total.

 

 

 

 

Chris Gayle can be destructive on his day but he departed after scoring a typical 32. Same was the story for the rest, with Mandeep (24), Head (30) and Kedar Jadhav (31) all getting starts and not continuing.

Earlier, SRH scored what was a fighting 207 for 4 off their 20 overs, thanks to the rapier-like bat of Yuvraj Singh, ho decimated the RCB bowling a classic 62 off just 27 balls, with seven boundaries and three sixes.

Moises Henriques (52) and Shikhar Dhawan (40) were the other main contributors for hosts after they lost Warner early after the Australian began in whirlwind fashion. Ben Cutting came in at the fag end of the innings to hammer 16 runs off just six balls.

The fans got first sight to RCB's big buy in the auction this year, English fast bowler Tymal Mills, but he was not too effective on the flat pitch. Nor were the other Bengaluru bowlers, barring leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, whose economical 1/22 was the best display for the visitors.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore David Andrew Warner Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 35 runs
  • Yuvraj Singh was named Man of the Match
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad are the defending champions of the IPL
Related Articles
IPL Highlights, SRH vs RCB: Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 35 runs
IPL Highlights, SRH vs RCB: Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 35 runs
IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Welcomes Ishant Sharma To Kings XI Punjab With Hilarious Message
IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Welcomes Ishant Sharma To Kings XI Punjab With Hilarious Message
IPL 2017: Brendon McCullum Brilliantly Trolls AB de Villiers, RCB Ahead Of Opener Against SRH
IPL 2017: Brendon McCullum Brilliantly Trolls AB de Villiers, RCB Ahead Of Opener Against SRH
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.