IPL 2017, (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Schedule, Upcoming Matches List And Time Table

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were going great guns till they came across Mumbai Indians (MI) in their third match of IPL 10 and fell to their first defeat and a pretty massive one. The David Warner-led SRH had won bother their first two games and were only one of two unbeaten sides when before their match with MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. They have another daunting challenge ahead of them when they meet Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 15, before they return home for two matches, which would be a definite advantage for them.
Here is the schedule of matches left for SRH
April 15, Saturday
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
April 17, Monday
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
April 19, Wednesday
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
April 22, Saturday
Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
April 25, Tuesday
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
April 28, Friday
Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
April 30, Sunday
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
May 2, Tuesday
Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
May 6, Saturday
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
May 8, Monday
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
May 13, Saturday
Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Green Park, Kanpur
16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
Note: The IPL schedule is subject to change by the organisers. IST stands for Indian Standard Time, GMT for Greenwich Mean Time. The schedule for the Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final will be declared at the end of the League matches.