IPL 2017, (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Schedule, Upcoming Matches List And Time Table

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were going great guns till they came across Mumbai Indians (MI) in their third match of IPL 10 and fell to their first defeat and a pretty massive one. The David Warner-led SRH had won bother their first two games and were only one of two unbeaten sides when before their match with MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. They have another daunting challenge ahead of them when they meet Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 15, before they return home for two matches, which would be a definite advantage for them.

Here is the schedule of matches left for SRH

April 15, Saturday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)



April 17, Monday

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)



April 19, Wednesday

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)



April 22, Saturday

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)



April 25, Tuesday

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)



April 28, Friday

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)



April 30, Sunday

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)



May 2, Tuesday

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)



May 6, Saturday

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)



May 8, Monday

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)



May 13, Saturday

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur

16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)



Note: The IPL schedule is subject to change by the organisers. IST stands for Indian Standard Time, GMT for Greenwich Mean Time. The schedule for the Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final will be declared at the end of the League matches.