IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad Celebrations Hit A Sugar Rush

Sunrisers Hyderabad are quite into party mode nowadays, with Yuvraj Singh almost always leading the action. This time around, it was New Zealander Kane Williamson's turn to be on the receiving end as he was smeared with chocolate cake after his match-winning knock against Delhi Daredevils in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The celebrations were can be seen on a video uploaded on the franchise's official page. Williamson took the punishment like a man, but he obviously was not really enjoying it.

Williamson tried to take cover, but had little chance with Yuvraj around. He covered his ears and was generally trying to cover up, with little success.

The other man to get the treatment was Deepak Hooda.

He was a little more up front about what was coming, and consequently the treatment too was a little easier. The video sees the team in full part mode in the hotel lobby and there is a lot of laughter and applause.

Amidst all that came skipper David Warner's instructions: "White cake for Hooda, black one for Kane."

Needless to say, Yuvraj is at the forefront of the action, taking a lead role in the cake-smearing activity.

Yuvraj was earlier too seen doing his own thing.

He took a picture of SRH team mentor VVS Laxman sleeping during a flight and posted the picture on Instagram.