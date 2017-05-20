 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Steve Smith Reveals Reason Behind Rising Pune Supergiant's Success

Updated: 20 May 2017 23:27 IST

Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi were the two of the shining lights for Pune in a squad that boasted star names like Smith, Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane.

IPL 2017: Steve Smith Reveals Reason Behind Rising Pune Supergiant's Success
IPL 2017: Steve Smith lauded the youngsters for RPS' success this season. © AFP

From seventh to a place in the final, IPL 2017 has been a complete turnaround for Rising Pune Supergiant. They started off by removing MS Dhoni as captain and replacing him with Australian Steve Smith -- a decision that raised many eyebrows. However, Pune have been brilliant. They won their first game but a string of losses pointed at the fact that maybe not much had changed from last season. But when it came down to the business end of the tournament, Pune reeled off wins and climbed to the second spot in the table. They then outplayed in-form Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to march into the final. Some big names, including Dhoni performed when it mattered most but Smith on Saturday credited the youngsters for the team's success this season.

Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi were the two of the shining lights for Pune in a squad that boasted star names like Smith, Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane.

With 388 runs in 13 games, Tripathi was the second highest run-getter -- only behind captain Smith.

But it was lanky off-spinner Sundar who made heads turn with his match-winning haul of three wickets against Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier to seal his team's final spot.

The 17-year-old Sundar made up for the absence of Stokes, who returned to England for national duty after playing a key role in the team's entry into the play-offs.

"Those guys are quite young and have not played those high pressure final games. That can play into your favour sometimes. They can play with freedom and do the job," Smith told reporters on the eve of the IPL final against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"I thought Washington was absolutely fantastic the other night in Mumbai. For a 17-year-old to come out against some quality players and do what he did was outstanding.

"The young guys have been a real big part of our success so far throughout this tournament and hopefully they can have better success tomorrow night," Smith said on Saturday.

Smith said that he had enjoyed his time working with coach Stephen Fleming and former captain Dhoni.

"It has been a lot of fun to work with Flem (team coach Stephen Fleming and MS (Dhoni) obviously," said Smith, who has scored 421 runs in 14 games.

"Played some pretty consistent cricket at the backend of this tournament which is really important heading into the business end," added Smith, who is also the Australian captain.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians Steven Peter Devereux Smith Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rahul Ajay Tripathi Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Smith lauds youngsters for IPL 2017 success
  • RPS finished in seventh place in IPL 2016
  • Rahul Triptathi, Washington Sundar have starred for RPS
Related Articles
IPL Final, RPS vs MI: Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma Play Down Past Results
IPL Final, RPS vs MI: Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma Play Down Past Results
IPL 2017, Final, RPS Vs MI: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Final, RPS Vs MI: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians Aim For Record Third Title Against Nemesis Rising Pune Supergiant
IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians Aim For Record Third Title Against Nemesis Rising Pune Supergiant
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.