IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, SRH vs KXIP, Preview: Hyderabad, Punjab Both Desperate For Vital Points

Updated: 16 April 2017 17:16 IST

Both the teams have 2 wins in 4 games in the IPL season 10 so far.

Both the teams have 2 wins in 4 games so far. © AFP

When Sunrisers Hyderabad began their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, it looked like they had simply resumed from where they had left off in 2106. The defending champions quickly won their first two matches and it was all good. Then came consecutive losses to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and things were not so rosy anymore. Kings XI Punjab also began with two wins, and then were sent packing to big losses by KKR and Delhi Daredevils.

So the fortunes of the two Australian captains - David Warner of SRH and Glenn Maxwell of KXIP - are pretty similar.

The only difference is that one of them will end up with two points after the match on Monday in Hyderabad.

SRH's misfortunes are not for any lack of trying on Warner's part. He is second on the batting list with 165 runs from four innings. Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques have contributed as well.

Rashid Khan has been great with the ball as wall with seven wickets so far in the tournament while the veteran Ashish Nehra is effective too.

So essentially, it is just some things going wrong at specific times that has been the difference between winning and losing for SRH.

As for KXIP, their bowlers have struggled. Varun Aaron is way too expensive and the rest the three Sharma's - Ishant, Mohit and Sandeep - have been moderate at best.

Maxwell has gone off the boil with the bat, while Hashim Amla is not quite taking off.

KXIP would be hoping that David Miller can find the kind of form he is capable of and Eoin Morgan's introduction makes a big difference to their totals.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab David Andrew Warner Glenn James Maxwell Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Glenn Maxwell's side will take on David Warner and Co.
  • Both the teams have 2 wins in 4 games
  • Hyderabad are defending champions
