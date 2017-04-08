IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan And Son AbRam Cheer For KKR, Similar Tattoos Steal The Limelight

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his new film and was recently seen in Punjab to root for his upcoming movie directed by Imtiaz Ali. But, who can keep him away from Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) matches, the team which he owns. On Friday, not only him but his son AbRam was also seen cheering for their team in Rajkot. Daddy and son were present during the match between Gujarat Lions and KKR, which Kolkata won convincingly. AbRam stole the limelight for quite some time and the focus of the spectators shifted to him from the match.
Punjab se Gujarat…only Pyaar…AmiKKR. Awesome @GautamGambhir @lynny50 my KKR boys & @VenkyMysore Thx Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/AlBAiytIEd— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2017
Twitterati went berserk and couldn't resist themselves from sharing the moment on social media. The Badshah of Bollywood and AbRam were spotted sitting in the stands, with the former donning a KKR hat and son a white polo t-shirt.
What also caught the attention were the glimpses of AbRam's new tattoo that is similar to his dad, which SRK is seen sporting for his character in the Imtiaz Ali directorial yet untitled film.
Do You Notice #AbRam Tattoo ????— Deepak ? (@Deepak_SRKian) April 7, 2017
Like Father Like Son ? pic.twitter.com/4pwRuxfs1n
The 'Raees' actor had, few days ago, shared a picture collage from the sets of the film where he and actress Anushka Sharma were seen in typical Punjabi attire.
Lehraate Khet, Ladkiyaan, Lassi Te Love in Punjab. Thk u all for such a great shoot & to Imtiaz for bringing us here pic.twitter.com/wMzexdCfof— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2017
SRK, in a kurta and pyjama, was riding a tractor in the fields of Punjab. "Lehraate Khet, Ladkiyaan, Lassi Te Love in Punjab. Thk u all for such a great shoot & to Imtiaz for bringing us here (sic)," 51-year-old actor captioned the post.
The Ring and Rehnuma were the tentative titles of the film. However, the final title is yet to be decided.