IPL 2017: Sanju Samson's Ton Scripts Massive Delhi Daredevils Win Over Rising Pune Supergiant

Sanju Samson's first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) century created the foundation of Delhi Daredevils' massive score of 205/4 was just too much for Rising Pune Supergiant, who surrendered meekly to lose by a huge margin of 97 runs to had DD their first win of IPL 10. Chasing the big total, RPS had no answer for Delhi skipper Zaheer Khan's medium-pace and Amit Mishra's leg-spin as they folded for 108 in 16.1 overs.

Mishra returned fine figures of 3/11 while Zaheer claimed 3/20. Not even one of the RPS batsmen managed to cross 20 runs.

RPS also sorely missed Steve Smith, who was replaced by Faf du Plessis for the match.

DD's innings began extremely shakily, as they lost Aditya Tare early. But Sam Billings and Samson then put up 69 runs for the second wicket as they began to clamber back into the game.

Samson's 102 cams off just 63 balls with the aid of five sixes and eight boundaries. He kept raising the momentum and what looked like an average score soon began to race towards the 200-mark.

But even then, RPS were not ready for what hit them at the end of the inning. After Samson and Rishabh Pant had put together 53 runs Delhi were still only at 124.

Samson was then joined by Chris Morris and the score just few through the roof. The South African hammered an incredible 38 not out off just nine balls with four boundaries and three sixes as Delhi scored an immense 72 off the last four overs. That made the difference that RPS could not cover.