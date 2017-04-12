IPL 2017: Sakshi Dhoni's Fitting Reply To Rising Pune Supergiant Owners

Why Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni was seen wearing a Chennai Super Kings' helmet? She also posted a picture on Instagram explaining the rules of Karma. Well, some are assuming that she is clearly missing the Dhoni-led franchise -- Chennai Super Kings -- which is undergoing a two-year ban. But others read between the lines and termed it as her reply to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjiv Goenka's brother Harsh Goenka, who has taken repeated digs at the former RPS skipper. While Mahi is not responding, Sakshi has taken it upon herself to air her opinions, aimed at her husband's critics.

Sakshi took to Instagram to post a selfie wearing a CSK helmet with a caption that read - "Throwback."

#throwback !! A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

She followed it with a post which read, "When a bird is alive, it eats ants. When the bird is dead, ants eat the bird. Time and circumstances can change at any time. Don't devalue or hurt anyone in life. You may be powerful today, but remember, time is more powerful than you. One tree makes a million match sticks but only one match is needed to burn a million trees. So be good and do good."

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

Harsh Goenka faced severe criticism following his tweet on Dhoni after the Pune-based franchise defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their first match. Harsh, who has been the chairman of RPG Enterprises, had praised RPS captain Steve Smith after his match-winning knock on April 5 but also made comments about Dhoni, which were not appreciated by the twitterati. Harsh was trolled brutally for his 'Anti-Dhoni' tweets.

Harsh did not stop here. RPS lost their second match in IPL 10 on Saturday against Kings XI Punjab by six wickets. After the loss, he took to Twitter and shared the screenshots of the strike-rates of Pune players this season.

"#RPS batting statistics until now - Manoj Tiwari, Rahane, Christian have the best strike rates," he wrote.

Don't live your CV, live your Eulogy. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 11, 2017

It seems that RPS is in no mood to continue with Mahi. They chose to name Ajinkya Rahane as stand-in skipper against Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Tuesday after the regular skipper Steve Smith was ruled out with upset stomach.

A day before the IPL 10 auction, Mahi was replaced as RPS skipper by Smith. The wicketkeeper-batsman had led the IPL teams in all past nine seasons. He first led Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2015, and then took charge of Pune Supergiants in 2016 after the Chennai franchise was suspended.