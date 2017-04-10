 
IPL 2017, RPS vs DD: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 10 April 2017 22:45 IST

This is the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2017, RPS vs DD: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Rising Pune Supergiant will be hosting Delhi Daredevils in Pune on Tuesday. © AFP

Rising Pune Supergiant began IPL 10 in fine fashion when their captain Steve Smith led them to a fine win over Mumbai Indians. However, that euphoria evaporated then they were brought back to the ground by Kings XI Punjab. On the other hand, Delhi Daredevils have begun badly, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore, in spite of a valiant show. Veteran DD captain Zaheer Khan will have to find a way to get DD to winning ways when the two sides meet.

When will RCB vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RPS vs RCB encounter will be played on April 11.

Where will RPS vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RPS vs DD match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

How do I watch the RPS vs DD IPL 2017 match live?

The matches will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of RPS vs DD IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the RPS vs DD IPL 2017 match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the RPS vs DD IPL 2017 match online?

The RPS vs DD IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

