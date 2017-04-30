IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma Calls Jasprit Bumrah's Show In Super Over Vs Gujarat Lions, A Good Birthday Present

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been a death bowler for India for quite some time now. On Saturday against Gujarat Lions (GL), the match went into the 'Super Over' and the lean fast bowler lived up to the faith of Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match and again showed why he has got nerves of steel! Bowling the first Super Over of his life, Bumrah had a terrible start to the over, bowling a no-ball and then a wide, a ball later. But, the youngster gave away 0,1,0,1, in the next four balls, helping his team snatch a thrilling win from the jaws of defeat.

It was 12.20 am, when the match got over. People involved with MI were not only celebrating Mumbai's scintillating win, but also their captain Rohit Sharma's birthday.

Sharma, who turned 30, couldn't control his emotions and said that he got a perfect birthday present.

"A good birthday present. First time part of the Super Over, something new for us. We got a good start, wicket was always going to get slower," Sharma said after the win.

After a sensational over by the Mumbai bowler, social media erupted with congratulatory messages.

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to one of the fiercest batsmen and a thorough gentleman - @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/MXrHEX0J68 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2017

Phenomenal last over. Gujarat Lions had their moments but were denied by one of the best bowled last overs you will see. #Bumrah — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2017

#Bumrah brings out a genius over to restrict #GL to just 6 runs!

Well played MI for one of the best games this season#GameMaariChhe #GLvMI — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) April 29, 2017

Sharma also showered praise on Man of the Match Krunal Pandya for maintaining his cool till the end of Mumbai's chase.

"We got off to a good start, were sitting pretty until the 10th over, knew the wicket was getting slower and the target was going to be tough. We knew they would bowl well, losing wickets wasn't great, but Krunal did very well to stay till the end," he said.

GL skipper Raina too credited Bumrah for his brilliant performance in the Super Over.

"Very exciting game. Bumrah bowled a very good over. With that reverse swing and accuracy, you can't do much. The wicket was pretty slow and we tried hard," Raina said.