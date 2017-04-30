 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma Calls Jasprit Bumrah's Show In Super Over Vs Gujarat Lions, A Good Birthday Present

Updated: 30 April 2017 12:18 IST

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by five runs in IPL 10's first Super Over.

IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma Calls Jasprit Bumrah's Show In Super Over Vs Gujarat Lions, A Good Birthday Present
Rohit Sharma lauded the efforts of Jasprit Bumrah © Twitter

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been a death bowler for India for quite some time now. On Saturday against Gujarat Lions (GL), the match went into the 'Super Over' and the lean fast bowler lived up to the faith of Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match and again showed why he has got nerves of steel! Bowling the first Super Over of his life, Bumrah had a terrible start to the over, bowling a no-ball and then a wide, a ball later. But, the youngster gave away 0,1,0,1, in the next four balls, helping his team snatch a thrilling win from the jaws of defeat.

It was 12.20 am, when the match got over. People involved with MI were not only celebrating Mumbai's scintillating win, but also their captain Rohit Sharma's birthday.

Sharma, who turned 30, couldn't control his emotions and said that he got a perfect birthday present.

"A good birthday present. First time part of the Super Over, something new for us. We got a good start, wicket was always going to get slower," Sharma said after the win.

After a sensational over by the Mumbai bowler, social media erupted with congratulatory messages.

Sharma also showered praise on Man of the Match Krunal Pandya for maintaining his cool till the end of Mumbai's chase.

"We got off to a good start, were sitting pretty until the 10th over, knew the wicket was getting slower and the target was going to be tough. We knew they would bowl well, losing wickets wasn't great, but Krunal did very well to stay till the end," he said.

GL skipper Raina too credited Bumrah for his brilliant performance in the Super Over.

"Very exciting game. Bumrah bowled a very good over. With that reverse swing and accuracy, you can't do much. The wicket was pretty slow and we tried hard," Raina said.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Gujarat Lions Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Rohit Sharma Kieron Adrian Pollard Suresh Kumar Raina Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Krunal Himashu Pandya
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mumbai beat Gujarat by five runs in IPL 10's first Super Over
  • Krunal Pandya received Man of the Match
  • Jasprit Bumrah conceded just six runs in the Super Over
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Jasprit Bumrah Wins It For Mumbai Indians Against Gujarat Lions in Thrilling Super Over
IPL 2017: Jasprit Bumrah Wins It For Mumbai Indians Against Gujarat Lions in Thrilling Super Over
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI Vs RPS Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI Vs RPS Clash
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.