IPL 2017, Road To Final, MI: Mumbai Come Full Circle Against RPS

When Mumbai Indians (MI) began their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, they would have had some self-doubts. They did not have a great start, losing to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in their first match. Now the wheel has turned a full circle, and they will finish their campaign against the same side. Only that this time MI would be hoping that third time is lucky against Pune.

RPS have beaten them twice in IPL 10 already, and MI would be desperate to return the favour, and pick up the trophy while they are at it.

Here are the key matches in MI's road to the final:

April 6, MI 184/8 lost to RPS 187/3 by 7 wkts: A classic 84 not out from Steve Smith and 60 runs from Ajinkya Rahane made easy work of what was a fairly stiff target set by MI.

April 9, Kolkata Knight Riders 178/7 lost to Mumbai Indians 180/6 by 4 wkts: This was first of 3 wins for MI over KKR in IPL 10. A fine 50 from Nitish Rana and a rapid 29 off 11 balls ensured victory for MI.

April 24, RPS 160/6 beat MI 157/8 by 3 runs: MI had a streak of 6 consecutive wins before they ran into RPS again and lost again. They lost three wickets in the 20th over to lose improbably from what looked like a winning position.

April 29, MI 153 tied with Gujarat Lions 153/9 (MI won via Super Over): Jasprit held his nerve after a wayward start to ensure that MI grabbed two points in the only Super Over of IPL 10. MI had to thank Parthiv Patel 70 as opener to even get into the Super Over.

May 3, MI 212/3 beat Delhi Daredevils 66 by 146 runs: Lendl Simmons (66) and Kieron Pollard (63*) guided MI to a massive total and then 3/11 by Karn Sharma and 3/22 from Harbhajan Singh consigned DD to a record loss.

May 16, Qualifier 1, RPS 162/4 beat MI 142/9 by 20 runs: MI fell short against RPS again, as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's classic 40 not out off 26 balls gave the Pune side enough runs to hold off their fancied neighbours for the third time.

May 19, Qualifier 2, KKR 107 lost to MI 111/4 by 6 wkts: Karn Sharma (4/16) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/7) ensured that KKR lose for the 3rd time to MI. Krunal Pandya's 45 not out calmed the jittery Mumbai nerves as they setup another match with RPS.