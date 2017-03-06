 
IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiants Acquire Shardul Thakur

Updated: 06 March 2017 12:51 IST

Rising Pune Supergiants acquired Shardul Thakur from Kings XI Punjab for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Shardul Thakur will play for Rising Pune Supergiants in Indian Premier League 2017. © Shardul Thakur/Twitter

Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) on Monday acquired the services of Kings XI Punjab's pacer Shardul Thakur for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fast bowler was bought by Kings XI Punjab in the 2014 players' auction. This is the second trade done by RPS after having secured Delhi Darevdevils' batsman Mayank Agarwal.

The 2017 edition of IPL will feature eight teams and is scheduled to start on April 5 and finish on May 21 with Hyderabad hosting the opening match and the final.

This will be the second edition of IPL for the Pune-based team. While Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team in 2016, Australia skipper Steve Smith will head the outfit this year.

Rising Pune Supergiants squad: Adam Zampa, Ajinkya Rahane, Ankit Sharma, Ankush Bains, Ashoke Dinda, B Aparajith, Ben Stokes, Daniel Christian, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Ishwar Pandey, Jaskaran Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Lockie Ferguson, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Milind Tandon, Mitchell Marsh, MS Dhoni, Rahul Ajay Tripathi, Rahul Chahar, Rajat Bhatia, R Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja.

