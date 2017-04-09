 
IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant Owner's Brother Harsh Goenka Trolled for 'Anti-MS Dhoni' Tweets

Updated: 09 April 2017 12:10 IST

Rising Pune Supergiant's owner Sanjiv Goenka's brother Harsh Goenka is on an anti-Dhoni tirade on Twitter, which has not gone down well with the former India captain's fans.

Harsh Goenka was trolled brutally for his comments on MS Dhoni © AFP/Twitter

It seems everything is not rosy between Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and MS Dhoni. RPS' owner Sanjiv Goenka's brother Harsh Goenka is on a rampage of making anti-Dhoni remarks on Twitter which is not going down well with the former India captain's fans. Harsh faced severe criticism following his tweet on Dhoni after the Pune-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their first match. Harsh, who has been the chairman of RPG Enterprises, had praised RPS captain Steve Smith after his match-winning knock on April 5 but also made comments about Dhoni, which was not appreciated by the Twitterati. Harsh was trolled brutally for his tweets.

Following the backlash, Harsh deleted all the tweets.

Harsh did not stop here. RPS lost their second match in IPL 10 on Saturday against Kings XI Punjab by six wickets. After the loss, he took to Twitter and shared the screenshots of the strike-rates of Pune players this season.

"#RPS batting statistics until now - Manoj Tiwari, Rahane, Christian have the best strike rates," he wrote.

Dhoni was placed fourth, with a strike-rate of 73.91 and Daniel Christian, who played his first match for the side on Saturday scoring just 17 runs, was placed below Dhoni.

It was a clear attack on the former India captain for his below-par performances in the first two matches. But, Harsh was again trolled for his Twitter comment.

A day before the IPL 10 auction, Mahi was replaced as RPS skipper by Australian Steve Smith. The wicketkeeper-batsman had led the IPL teams in all past nine seasons. He first led Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2015, and then took charge of Pune Supergiants in 2016 after the Chennai franchise was suspended.

