IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant Edge Out Mumbai Indians By 3 runs In Tense Finish

Updated: 25 April 2017 00:06 IST

Rising Pune Supergiant ended Mumbai Indians' six-match winning streak with a three-run victory in the Indian Premier League match.

Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai by 3 runs © BCCI

Rising Pune Supergiant ended Mumbai Indians' six-match winning streak with a three-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Needing 24 off the last 12 balls, Ben Stokes bowled an economical penultimate over and conceded just seven runs, leaving Rohit Sharma's team with an onerous task of scoring 17 runs off the final six balls.Bowling the last over, Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Hardik Pandya with his first delivery, but Rohit smashed the bowler for a six to bring the equation down to 11 from four balls.

The left-arm seamer, though, had the last laugh as he had Rohit caught and bowled for a brilliant 39-ball 58.

Harbhajan Singh struck the last ball for a six, but that was not enough for the home team.

Unadkat and Stokes returned two wickets each. Earlier, sent into bat, Rising Pune Supergiant scored 160 for six.

Openers Rahul Tripathi (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (38) added 76 runs for the first wicket, the franchise's best of the season so far, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Skipper Steve Smith and season's highest signing Ben Stokes fell for an identical score of 17, before Manoj Tiwary blazed away to 22 off 13 balls to help the visiting side reach a modest total.

Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh got to his 200th T20 wicket when he dismissed Smith in the 13th over. Leg-spinner Karn Sharma was the most successful bowler for Mumbai Indians, picking up 2/39.

