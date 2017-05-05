 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Report Card, GL: The Lions Who Squeaked

Updated: 05 May 2017 14:27 IST

Gujarat Lions failed to defend even one score when they batted first. That says it all.

IPL 2017, Report Card, GL: The Lions Who Squeaked
© BCCI

Gujarat Lions scored 208 against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday night, and lost. Granted, they were done in by two sensational knocks by Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, but this was not a one-off when it came to defending totals. It was just the worst example in a series of matches where the Gujarat side failed to defend any score of 160 and above. All three of their wins came while chasing.

With a batting line-up which included Suresh Raina, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Dwayne Smith on top of the order, it was a scary deal to bowl to GL. Even young Ishan Kishan got into the act.

But GL just could not defend. Any score was too little for their bowlers to bowl at, including the 200-plus score against DD.

Australia's Andrew Tye was in his elements, claiming five wickets including a hat-trick in his debut match and ended up with 12 wickets in 6 innings before he dislocated his shoulder and the GL attack collapsed.

The next name is Basil Thampi, at No, 20! While the Kerala fast bowler made a mark, especially towards the end of the league, the rest evidently were not in their elements.

GL paid for packing their side with all the batsmen they could and then finding themselves struggling on the bowling front.

Ravindra Jadeja, one of the best in the business, was not used properly. But then, when a side is losing so frequently, there can be many excuses.

The bowling was inexcusable. That ends the argument.

Topics : Gujarat Lions Suresh Kumar Raina Andrew James Tye Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Basil Thampi Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gujarat Lions have managed to win only 3 games so far.
  • They are placed seventh in the points table
  • They lost to Delhi Dardevils in the last game
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Glad That You Haven't Watched Me Bat, Rahul Dravid To Rishabh Pant And Sanju Samson
IPL 2017: Glad That You Haven't Watched Me Bat, Rahul Dravid To Rishabh Pant And Sanju Samson
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils Captain Karun Nair Hails Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils Captain Karun Nair Hails Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson
Sachin Tendulkar Calls Rishabh Pant's Knock 'One Of The Best' In IPL History
Sachin Tendulkar Calls Rishabh Pant's Knock 'One Of The Best' In IPL History
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.