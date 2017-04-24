 
IPL 2017, RCB Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 24 April 2017 17:49 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore need to recover from the shock drubbing in Kolkata with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru © BCCI, AFP

Virat Kohli and his boys are in desperate need of not just points but also confidence as they take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their . The Hyderabad outfit is third on the points table while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are rock bottom.

When will RCB vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The RCB vs SRH match will be played on April 25.

Where will RCB vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RCB vs SRH match will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the RCB vs SRH IPL 2017 match live?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of RCB vs SRH IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the RCB vs SRH IPL 2017 match online?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Highlights
  • RCB made the lowest IPL team total in their last match
  • Sunrisers are third on the table with 4 wins from 7 matches
  • Sunrisers has beaten RCB earlier, by 35 runs
