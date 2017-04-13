IPL 2017, RCB vs MI, Preview: Virat Kohli To Make First Appearance For Bengaluru In Crucial Tie With Mumbai

Two losses out of three matches have set the alarm bells ringing in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ranks, and they would be mighty pleased to see their captain Virat Kohli returning to action after the fairly log layover for his shoulder injury. A home match against Mumbai Indians would be an ideal platform for the captain to get a feel of things and try to get RCB back on the rails. Mumbai on the other hand are upbeat after two consecutive wins, including an easy one over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli had to undergo rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder while fielding during the 3rd Test against Australia in Ranchi and he has been missing in action ever since.

However, the Delhi batsman has been declared fit on Thursday by the BCCI Medical Team.

Kohli, who had dropped hints of making a return after posting a video on his Instagram account of his gym session on April 11, did some fielding drills during the team's net session on Wednesday.

Last year, Kohli had scored a staggering 973 runs in 16 matches with four centuries to guide RCB to the finals against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and he would look to improve Bangalore's current sixth place standing on the points-table.

In Kohli's absence, AB de Villiers made his presence felt as he smashed his way to an unbeaten 89 off just 46 balls to help RCB post a respectable 148-4 on his comeback match after recovering from an injury.

The poor form of Chris Gayle is also a concern for RCB. The West Indian power-hitter has been struggling to carve out big scores, which is reflected in his failure to score even one half century in his last 10 innings.

MI dominated with both bat and ball to defeat SRH by four wickets on Wednesday.

Nitish Rana has been the most successful batsmen for Mumbai as he returned with scores such as 34, 50, 45 in the last three matches.

Hardik Pandya delivered in first two matches with the bat while brother Krunal was in business with the ball against KKR and Hyderabad.

With Kieron Pollard not in good form, Mumbai might look to give Asela Gunaratne a chance. Gunaratne can bowl decent medium pacers and also chip in with vital runs with the bat, like he did against Australia in the T20 series. Lendl Simmons too can come in handy.

