IPL 2017, RCB Vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Virat Kohli and Co. are desperate for a win

Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina are both fighting from a corner as the Indian Premier League Season 10 approaches its second half. Their clash will be a crucial one, since the loser could well be pushed to a point of no return.

When will RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The RCB vs GL match will be played on April 27.

Where will RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RCB vs GL match will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match live?

The RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match online?

The RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com