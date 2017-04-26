 
IPL 2017, RCB Vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 26 April 2017 18:56 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions both are in desperate need of victories.

IPL 2017, RCB Vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Virat Kohli and Co. are desperate for a win © BCCI

Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina are both fighting from a corner as the Indian Premier League Season 10 approaches its second half. Their clash will be a crucial one, since the loser could well be pushed to a point of no return.

When will RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The RCB vs GL match will be played on April 27.

Where will RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RCB vs GL match will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match live?

The RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match online?

The RCB vs GL IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Topics : Gujarat Lions Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Suresh Kumar Raina M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Co. are desperate for a win
  • Gujarat are placed at the bottom of the table
  • RCB got out for a lowly 49 against KKR
