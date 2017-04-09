IPL 2017, RCB vs DD: Bengaluru Stop Uninspiring Delhi, Pick Up First Points

Pawan Negi picked up two wickets in the last over of the innings against Delhi Daredevils

Pawan Negi picked up two wickets in the last over of the innings against Delhi Daredevils © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) picked up their first points of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when a very mediocre batting performance by Delhi Daredevils gave the hosts a victory. A heroic knock by young Rishabh Pant (57), who lost his father just a couple of days ago, was to no avail as the rest of the DD batting showed no imagination and even less grit. Chasing RCB's very average 157/8, DD fell short, finishing at 142 for 9 off 20 overs.

Pant showed tremendous character to come back from a personal tragedy, as well as great technique to keep the scoreboard ticking, but DD sorely missed the presence of an iconic batsman in the top and middle-order, someone who can orchestrate a chase. The RCB bowling was steady, but to made a lot better by the DD batsmen.

RCB were served sensationally by Kedar Jadhav, whose 69 off 37 balls was what kept the home team in the battle. RCB are evidently missing Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle is yet to really click. He did contribute 24 runs, but it was Jadhav who gave the bowlers something to bowl at. His five sixes and equal number of fours kept the scoreboard clicking even as the rest of the batting struggled.

The DD fast bowlers did the bulk of the damage, led by Chris Morris. The South African claimed 3/21 in a great spell of four overs, while Zaheer Khan picked two wickets and Pat Cummins one.