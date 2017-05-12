IPL 2017: Rashid Khan Discloses His Two-Pronged 'Aussie Dream'

One of the success stories of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10 has been young Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. With maturity and skill defying his age, the leggie has time and again come good for his franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and will be vital in the knockout stage too, if Hyderabad were to make it there. But the youngster has more dreams, which span other leagues too. To be precise, the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. Plus an added dream of meeting Shane Warne.

Rashid Khan created history by becoming the first player from Afghanistan to feature in the IPL this year when he was picked up at the auction for Rs 4 crore by SRH.

And he has been worth every penny, taking 14 wickets at 22.35 in an impressive first foray into the IPL, says the Daily Telegraph.

Is it that success - mixed with the tight bond he's developed with Australian teammates David Warner and Moises Henriques and coaches Tom Moody and Simon Helmot -- that has him dreaming about a BBL debut later this year.

"My dream is to play Big Bash. I would love to be the first Afghani to play in the Big Bash," he told foxsports.com.au in Hyderabad.

"I'm looking forward to playing in BBL if I get a chance. I have performed well so far in the IPL and hopefully that will help me be part of Big Bash."

The 18-year-old from Nangarhar in Eastern Afghanistan has been a keen observer of the BBL from a distance - saying he enjoys watching it on TV - and discussed the standard of the competition with his Australian teammates Henriques, Warner and Ben Cutting.

"It is wonderful to be with Australian players and discussing cricket -- and even them talking about Australia is good listening."

One team that may be interested in Rashid could be the Sydney Sixers, and Sixers skipper Henriques has made it clear that the rising star would be welcome in the magenta strip.

"I must say as captain of the Sixers I have been contemplating our little leggie (Rashid Khan) we have over here (Hyderabad)," Henriques told foxsports.com.au.

During the IPL, Rashid Khan has rubbed shoulders with many of the big guns in world cricket but one man he is desperate to meet in the future is Australia's spin king Shane Warne, the paper says.

"I have not talked with him (Warne) so far but I have heard he has talked about my bowling," Rashid Khan said.