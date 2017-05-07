IPL 2017, Preview, SRH Vs MI: Tough Task Ahead For Hyderabad As They Take On Table-Toppers Mumbai

Two consecutive losses have messed up Sunrisers Hyderabad's plans. They lost to Delhi Daredevils by six wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla, but what hurt them more was a 12-run loss to Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday. It was their first loss at home. Hyderabad are placed fourth on the points table with 13 points and need to win their two remaining matches to completely seal their IPL Play-Offs berth. So, when they take on table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Monday, they will have a tough task ahead. Mumbai's massive win over Delhi Daredevils on Sunday night assured them of a Play-off berth.

The middle-order batting has been a point of bother for Sunrisers and they will need to address it against Mumbai. However, their bowling has been the team's strength. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Siddharth Kaul have taken most of the team's wickets. Ashish Nehra, who left the field against Pune after cramping, is unsure of being available for the match against Mumbai.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are just focused on making the most of their remaining league games. They've been in sublime form in the tournament. While Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard made merry against Delhi, Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, captain Rohit Sharma and the Pandra brothers have been consistent contributors with the bat. Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan and Karn Sharma have been great in the bowling department so far.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Lendl Simmons, Mitchel Johnsohn, Mitchell McClenghan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Karn Sharma and Vinay Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C ), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (wk), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson and Yuvraj Singh.

(With PTI inputs)